BitDAO Market Cap Hits $261.70 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $261.70 million and $41.89 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00369543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00037553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.39 or 0.00472269 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

