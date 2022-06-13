Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $33.17 million and $221,078.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001381 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.