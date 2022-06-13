Bionomics Limited’s (NASDAQ:BNOX) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Bionomics’ (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 14th. Bionomics had issued 1,622,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $20,031,700 based on an initial share price of $12.35. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Bionomics alerts:

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.89% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bionomics (Get Rating)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.