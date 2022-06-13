BENQI (QI) Price Up 18.5% This Week

BENQI (QI) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. BENQI has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $102.07 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00369543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00037553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.39 or 0.00472269 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

