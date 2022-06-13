Barclays Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.81.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 28.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wendy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

