Barclays Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $370.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $325.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $899.46.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $696.69 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $593.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $849.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.62. The company has a market capitalization of $721.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.