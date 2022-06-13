Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and sold 8,123 shares valued at $257,782. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 197,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

