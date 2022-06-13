A SPAC II Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 13th (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

A SPAC II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, June 13th. A SPAC II Acquisition had issued 18,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $185,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During A SPAC II Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCBU opened at $9.98 on Monday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

