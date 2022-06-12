ZKSpace (ZKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. ZKSpace has a market cap of $9.40 million and $751,229.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00342086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00439534 BTC.

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

