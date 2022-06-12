Zacks Investment Management Sells 713 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Garmin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE GRMN opened at $99.93 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

