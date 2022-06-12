Zacks Investment Management Purchases 303 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $127.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.28. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

