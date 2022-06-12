Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,198,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

