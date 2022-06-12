Zacks Investment Management Acquires 73 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,196 shares of company stock worth $3,359,759 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.92.

TYL opened at $337.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.97 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

