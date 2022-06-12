Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.88 and traded as high as C$14.04. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 2,518 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other news, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$50,637.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,342.60. Also, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$44,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,342.40.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

