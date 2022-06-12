YAM 24-Hour Volume Tops $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (YAM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

