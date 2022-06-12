XRP (XRP) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.85 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $16.85 billion and $1.36 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00345839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00440361 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000284 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,535,142 coins and its circulating supply is 48,343,101,197 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

