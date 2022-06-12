Xend Finance Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $112,847.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

