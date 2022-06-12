X World Games (XWG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.42 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X World Games has a market capitalization of $17.68 million and $12.42 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X World Games has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00316230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00036281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00439850 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,370,499 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

