W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock Position Reduced by Anqa Management LLC

Anqa Management LLC lowered its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360,438 shares during the quarter. W&T Offshore comprises approximately 4.0% of Anqa Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Anqa Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 4,517,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.19. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

