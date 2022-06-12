Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.43 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.43 billion and approximately $430.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $27,180.79 or 1.00306630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00027032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,451 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

