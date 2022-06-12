Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $3.34

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00012304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $26.80 million and approximately $372,611.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,108.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.64 or 0.05395598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00182232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.49 or 0.00595740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00553272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00062633 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

