Wing (WING) Hits Market Cap of $40.01 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00320337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.59 or 0.00429702 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

