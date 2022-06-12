WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $76.11 million and $5.19 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020795 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011707 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

