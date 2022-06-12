Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WCP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.54.

TSE WCP opened at C$12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.38. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,987,649.18. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$533,708.05. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,358 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

