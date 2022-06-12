WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $2.06 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00007280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00316230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00036281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00439850 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.