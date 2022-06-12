Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,750. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
