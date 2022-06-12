Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,750. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

