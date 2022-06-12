Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 382.5% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $5.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

