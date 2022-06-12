Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.75.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
