Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,610 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 413,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

