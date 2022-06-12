Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Down 74.5% in May

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EHI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 89,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.