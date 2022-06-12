Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 797,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,017 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 182,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

