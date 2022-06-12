West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $36,538,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.