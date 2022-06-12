West Family Investments Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

