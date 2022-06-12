West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,087 shares of company stock worth $3,966,688. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

