West Family Investments Inc. Invests $219,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ORAN opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $12.71.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Orange Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.