West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $102.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.