Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

