Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of W opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.34. Wayfair has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $331.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

