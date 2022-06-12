Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Watsco by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $253.98 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.36 and a 200-day moving average of $283.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.67.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

