Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $215.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

