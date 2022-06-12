Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,264 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

