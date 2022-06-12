Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.34. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

