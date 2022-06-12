Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $90,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VEA stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

