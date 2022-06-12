Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 10,555 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.26 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

