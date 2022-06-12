W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

WPC stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

