VITE (VITE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, VITE has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $1.76 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 508,860,082 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

