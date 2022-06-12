Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

