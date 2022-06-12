Verso Trading 26.8% Lower This Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $503,797.06 and approximately $35,063.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00355369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00452681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

