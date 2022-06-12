Verasity Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $25.06 million and $11.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003207 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

