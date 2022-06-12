VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

