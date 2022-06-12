Vectorspace AI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291,409.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $291,409.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001843 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00193835 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.22 or 0.02034879 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00242020 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,976,565 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

